Widow of slain reporter spreads his ashes at Nationals Park

FILE - This undated file photo shows reporter John McNamara of the Capital Gazette, who was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. The widow of the slain Maryland newspaper reporter, McNamara, has spread his ashes at Nationals Park. The Baltimore Sun reported that Andrea Chamblee placed the ashes of McNamara in a planter of begonias at the park Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (The Baltimore Sun via AP, File) AP