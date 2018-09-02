Duterte visit showcases Netanyahu’s roster of tough-guy pals

FILE - In this April 19, 2018 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, jokes to photographers as he holds an Israeli-made Galil rifle which was presented to him by former Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa at the turnover-of-command ceremony at the Camp Crame in Quezon city northeast of Manila. The first-ever visit to Israel of a leader of the Philippines is sure to be touted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as another stirring success in his campaign to reverse years of isolation and enhance Israel’s relations with various countries across the globe. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo