Feds, state lawmakers propose new ways to help Native women

ADVANCE FOR USE WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5, 2018 AND THEREAFTER-Kimberly Loring, left, touches her forehead to her little sister, Jonnilyn, 17, as she says goodbye before heading out on a search for their missing sister Ashley with their cousin, Lissa Loring, left, outside their home on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning, Mont., Wednesday, July 11, 2018. “I’m the older sister. I need to do this,” says 24-year-old Kimberly. “I don’t want to search until I’m 80. But if I have to, I will.” David Goldman AP Photo