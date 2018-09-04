Donors step up funds to Palestinian aid agency after US cuts

Palestinian refugee students attend a ceremony to mark the return to school of a new year at one of the UNRWA schools, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The United Nations’ Palestinian relief agency celebrated the start of the school year in Lebanon on Monday, managing to open its schools on schedule despite a multi-million dollar budget cut on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to stop funding to the agency. Hussein Malla AP Photo