Pushing endurance beyond limits at Ultra Trail Mont Blanc

A competitor walks past Mont Blanc in background at La Flegere path as he competes in the 170km Ultra-Trail of Mont-Blanc (UTMB) race, near Chamonix, French Alps, Sunday, Sept 2, 2018. Set up in a breathtaking setting in the heart of the Mont Blanc massif, this 170-kilometer race with a total vertical gain of 10,000 meters is regarded by many as the world’s most difficult ultra-endurance event. Laurent Cipriani AP Photo