EPA watchdog faults agency for Pruitt’s 24/7 security costs

FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Environmental Protection Agency’s internal watchdog is faulting the agency for spending millions of dollars on round-the-clock security for former administrator Scott Pruitt. The EPA inspector general says the agency failed to document why Pruitt needed more than $3.5 million in security spending in 2017. Andrew Harnik AP Photo