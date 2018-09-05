North Korean parade a tricky prelude to inter-Korean summit

FILE- in this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raise their hands after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. As North Korea prepares for a massive parade Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding, worry is rising in South Korea that a tentative detente is slipping away. Senior Chinese official Li Zhanshu will also attend the parade, which would underscore China’s role as an important player in efforts to solve the nuclear crisis. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)