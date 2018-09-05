The Latest: Gordon spawns multiple possible tornados

The Latest on Tropical Storm Gordon (all times local):
3:45 p.m.
Tropical Storm Gordon spawned multiple possible tornadoes as it came ashore late Tuesday.
The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings in south Alabama and the Florida panhandle after radar indicated possible twisters associated with the storm.
There were not any immediate damage reports.
While not hurricane strength, the tropical system downed trees, flooded roadways and brought heavy rainfall as it moved inland Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Mobile cautioned that the Styx River near Elsanor, Alabama could reach moderate, and possibly major, flood stage later Wednesday.
___
2:45 a.m.
A child has died in Florida in what could be Gordon's first storm-related death.
The Escambia County Sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page late Tuesday that deputies responded to a call that a tree had fallen on a mobile home in Pensacola. Upon their arrival they found a child deceased. The post says no one else in the home was injured. The name and age of the child were not released.
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall late Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border. Gordon formed Monday morning near the Florida Keys.
___
10:00 p.m.
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Gordon has made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border.
The Miami-based forecasting center said Tuesday that Gordon struck about 10 p.m.
Gordon formed Monday morning near the Florida Keys.
Gordon's maximum sustained winds were 70 mph (110 kilometers). It never achieved hurricane status.
The storm is forecast to quickly weaken as it moves inland across Mississippi, Louisiana and into Arkansas through Thursday.
The last hurricane to strike the U.S. was Nate, which came ashore in Biloxi, Mississippi, last October.
Forecasters say 4 to 8 inches (10-20 centimeters) of rain could fall along the storm's track. Flash flood watches have been issued.
___
7 p.m.
The National Hurricane Center says Gordon has begun hurling tropical storm-force winds onshore along the Alabama and western Florida Panhandle coastline.
The Miami-based forecasting center said the core of Tropical Storm Gordon was still about 75 miles (125 kilometers) southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi as of 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday. That's also about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south of Mobile, Alabama.
Forecasters say the storm could become a hurricane before expected landfall sometime Tuesday night along the north-central Gulf Coast. Hurricane Nate was the last hurricane to strike the U.S., making landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi, last October.
Forecasters say Gordon, after some strengthening late Tuesday, now packs top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). It's moving to the northwest toward the coast at 14 mph (22 kph).
