Nation & World

Florida child dies during Tropical Storm Gordon, news reports say

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

September 05, 2018 12:06 AM

A fatal accident involving a child in Pensacola was the first death reported in connection to Tropical Storm Gordon, according to news reports in Florida.

The child died after a tree fell on a mobile home on West Bobe Street, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reported to Fox 10 WALA-TV.

Emergency personnel responded to the home about 8:50 p.m. and found a large oak tree limb on the back of the home, WALA reported.

The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

WKRG said the death was first reported by the Escambia County emergency manager.

The child has not yet been identified.

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4, in East Jackson County in Mississippi. Florida and Alabama received a brunt of the storm’s wind and rain.

Many Floridians, Alabamans and Mississippians are without power as Gordon makes his way across Mississippi.

