With wife Amy Rule by his side, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announces Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, he will not seek a third term in office at a press conference on the 5th floor at City Hall in Chicago.
With wife Amy Rule by his side, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announces Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, he will not seek a third term in office at a press conference on the 5th floor at City Hall in Chicago. Chicago Tribune via AP Stacey Wescott
With wife Amy Rule by his side, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announces Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, he will not seek a third term in office at a press conference on the 5th floor at City Hall in Chicago. Chicago Tribune via AP Stacey Wescott

Nation & World

With Emanuel out, others could get in race for Chicago mayor

The Associated Press

September 05, 2018 12:22 AM

CHICAGO

Rahm Emanuel's surprise announcement that he won't seek another term as Chicago mayor clears the way for other top Democrats in the nation's third-largest city to enter the race.

Emanuel said Tuesday he was abandoning his plans to win a third term. The 58-year-old offered no reason for withdrawing just months before February's election.

With Emanuel out, there are no clear front-runners.

The twelve candidates declared to date include a former Chicago police superintendent, Garry McCarthy; a former Chicago public schools CEO, Paul Vallas; and Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown.

Among the establishment Democrats who political observers say could now consider running are Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and ex-U.S. Commerce Secretary Bill Daley.

Daley is the brother of Richard M. Daley, who Emanuel succeeded as mayor in 2011.

  Comments  