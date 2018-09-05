Parents of Penn State hazing victim settle with fraternity

FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Jim Piazza speaks about the importance of passing anti-hazing legislation named after his son, Timothy Piazza, a Penn State University student who died after a night of hazing and drinking at a fraternity, as his wife Evelyn wraps her arm around him outside of the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa. Timothy Piazza’s parents have settled with Beta Theta Pi’s national organization. Centre Daily Times via AP, File Abby Drey