Boston police captain’s son faces 20 years for terror plot

FILE - This April 14, 2014, file booking photo released by the North Berkshire District Court in North Adams, Mass., shows Alexander Ciccolo, after he was charged with drunken driving. Ciccolo, son of a Boston police captain, was arrested July 4, 2015, in Adams, Mass., and accused of plotting an attack on a college campus in support of the Islamic State group. Ciccolo, who pleaded guilty, is set to be sentenced in federal court on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Springfield, Mass. (Northern Berkshire District Court via AP, File) AP