Bosnia police clash with protesting war veterans

A Bosnian war veteran is comforted by a paramedic unit after police used tear gas during clashes in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Bosnian police have clashed with several hundred protesting war veterans who are unhappy with the laws regulating their rights stemming from the 1992-95 conflict. Police with shields and helmets on Wednesday used what appeared to be pepper spray on the former fighters, some of whom were carrying flags or batons. Amel Emric AP Photo