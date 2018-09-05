New US adviser to Afghanistan raises hackles in region

FILE - In this March 2009, file photo, Zalmay Khalilzad, special adviser on reconciliation in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.S. selection of Khalilzad as special adviser on reconciliation in Afghanistan has raised some hackles in the region, with critics accusing him of marginalizing the country’s smaller ethnic groups when he last served as a presidential envoy following the 2001 collapse of the Taliban and champions praising his tough stand on Pakistan. Rafiq Maqbool AP Photo