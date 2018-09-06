FILE - In this Tuesday May 30, 2017 file photo, a South Sudanese soldier, center, walks from a prison van to attend his trial accused of a horrific attack on foreign aid workers in the Terrain hotel compound, at the court in the capital Juba, South Sudan. The verdict and sentencing for 11 South Sudan soldiers accused of gang raping foreign aid workers and murdering a local journalist during the country’s five-year civil war are due to be announced Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
FILE - In this Tuesday May 30, 2017 file photo, a South Sudanese soldier, center, walks from a prison van to attend his trial accused of a horrific attack on foreign aid workers in the Terrain hotel compound, at the court in the capital Juba, South Sudan. The verdict and sentencing for 11 South Sudan soldiers accused of gang raping foreign aid workers and murdering a local journalist during the country’s five-year civil war are due to be announced Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Bullen Chol, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday May 30, 2017 file photo, a South Sudanese soldier, center, walks from a prison van to attend his trial accused of a horrific attack on foreign aid workers in the Terrain hotel compound, at the court in the capital Juba, South Sudan. The verdict and sentencing for 11 South Sudan soldiers accused of gang raping foreign aid workers and murdering a local journalist during the country’s five-year civil war are due to be announced Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Bullen Chol, File AP Photo

Nation & World

South Sudan judge finds 10 troops guilty of violent rampage

By SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

September 06, 2018 04:23 AM

JUBA, South Sudan

A military judge in South Sudan on Thursday found 10 soldiers guilty of rape and murder in a violent rampage two years ago.

Brigadier General Knight Briano found two guilty of involvement in the murder of a South Sudanese journalist and sentenced them to life in prison. The judge found three other soldiers guilty of raping foreign aid workers, four guilty of sexual harassment and one guilty of theft and armed robbery. They have been sentenced to between seven and 14 years in jail.

One of the 11 soldiers charges was acquitted for lack of evidence. A twelfth soldier charged died while in jail during the trial.

The judgment was delivered in a military courtroom filled with diplomats, aid workers and officials.

The charges stem from the attacks in the Terrain Hotel in Juba in 2016, when dozens of soldiers broke into the compound, killed a local journalist and gang-raped five international aid workers while U.N. peacekeepers nearby did not respond to pleas for help.

The soldiers found guilty were stripped of their uniforms before being transported by truck to prison.

  Comments  