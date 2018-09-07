Unwanted by Australia, refugees on Nauru have few options

In this Sept. 4, 2018, photo, from left, Mohammad, 17, Aryana, 2 1/2 months old, his mother and little brother Amirparsa, 11, are pictured on Nauru. “We were innocent,” says Mohammad about himself and other children. “It was not our fault to come out of our countries. It was not our fault to be in Nauru. We need future. We need education. We need to be in a normal place.” Pool Photo via AP Jason Oxenham