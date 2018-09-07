Giuliani to AP: Trump will not answer obstruction questions

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, addresses a gathering during a campaign event for Eddie Edwards, who is running for the U.S. Congress, in Portsmouth, N.H. President Donald Trump will not answer any questions, written or in-person, about possible obstruction of justice, Giuliani told The Associated Press. Giuliani’s statement was the most definitive rejection yet of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s efforts to interview the president about any efforts to block the investigation into possible coordination between his campaign and Russians. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo