Iran summit holds key to looming battle in Syria’s Idlib

FILE- In this April 4, 2018, file photo, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, left, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lock hands during a group photo in Ankara, Turkey. When the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran meet in Tehran Friday, Sept. 7, all eyes will be on their diplomacy averting a bloodbath in Idlib, Syria’s crowded northwestern province and last opposition stronghold. The three leaders whose nations are all under U.S. sanctions have an interest in working together, but Idlib is complicated and they have little common ground. Pool Photo via AP, File Tolga Bozoglu