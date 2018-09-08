N. Korea revives iconic mass games for 70th anniversary gala

FILE - In this July 26, 2013, file photo, North Korean girls stand at attention at the end of a performance of the “Arirang” mass games at May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the Korean War armistice. North Korea is bringing back one of its most iconic art forms - mass games performed by tens of thousands of people working in precise unison - to mark its 70th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. The performance, which takes months if not years of intense preparation and training, is being called “Glorious Country” this year. David Guttenfelder, File AP Photo