Maradona to coach soccer club in Mexico’s cartel heartland

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018 file photo provided by Prensa Club Dorados de Sinaloa, Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona walks through the airport in Culiacan, Mexico. Maradona, the soccer world’s poster child for the perils of substance abuse, is setting up camp to lead a team in the heart of Mexico’s drug cartel land. (Prensa Club Dorados de Sinaloa via AP, File)