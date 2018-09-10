The Latest: 5 jurors picked in Chicago officer’s trial

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, charged with murder in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, listens during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Attorneys are expected to start questioning possible jurors in Van Dyke’s trial on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File Antonio Perez