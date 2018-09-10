Reward offered in shooting of endangered California condor

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo, California condor No. 67 takes flight in the Ventana Wilderness east of Big Sur, Calif. A reward now totals $15,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of a similar endangered California condor. The condor was found with a gunshot wound in July 2018, on private property near the Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge in Kern County. The bird later died. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initially offered a $5,000 reward and on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, the Center for Biological Diversity tripled it. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo