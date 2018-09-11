China to regulate online religious activity amid crackdown

Official seal notices are sticked on a backdoor entrance of the Zion church after it was shutdown by authoritiwa in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. China is rolling out new rules on religious activity on the internet amid an ongoing crackdown on churches, mosques and other institutions by the officially atheist Communist Party. Anyone wishing to provide religious instruction or similar services online must apply by name and be judged morally fit and politically reliable, according to draft regulations posted online late Monday by the State Administration for Religious Affairs. Andy Wong AP Photo