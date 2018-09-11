Florida Keys RV resort reopens a year after Hurricane Irma

This aerial photo, provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, shows recreational vehicles parked Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at Sunshine Key RV Resort near Big Pine Key, Fla., in the Florida Keys. The 75-acre, 399-site property was pummeled by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017. A year later it formally reopened to guests with 100 sites ready. Resort officials said that all sites will be ready on Oct. 1. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Bob Care