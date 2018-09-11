Jimmy Carter: To beat Trump, Dems cannot scare off moderates

FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an interview before a book signing in Atlanta. Carter is cautioning Democrats that their path to defeating President Donald Trump depends on independents and moderates. Carter says that U.S. policies on immigration, the environment and human rights will not improve while Trump is in office and that many independents are souring on the current president. John Amis, File AP Photo