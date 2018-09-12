US says Saudi Arabia, UAE protecting civilians in Yemen war

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018 file photo, Yemeni people carry the coffins of victims of a Saudi-led airstrike, during a funeral in Saada, Yemen. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he has told Congress the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are trying to protect civilians amid their military operations to end the civil war in Yemen. Pompeo said in a statement Wednesday he certified to Congress a day earlier the Saudi and Emirati governments “are undertaking demonstrable actions to reduce the risk of harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure.” Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he endorses Pompeo’s certification. Hani Mohammed AP Photo