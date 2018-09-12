Trump comments sting in Puerto Rico amid slow storm recovery

FILE - This June 18, 2018 file photo shows an aerial photo of the Viequez neighborhood, east of San Juan, Puerto Rico, where people were still living in damaged homes, protected by blue plastic tarps, nine months since Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Puerto Rico’s governor said on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 that his administration has adopted new measures to better prepare for a disaster like Maria while he warned of limitations given the U.S. territory’s economic crisis. Dennis M. Rivera, File AP Photo