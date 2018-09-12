Booker releases new confidential records about Kavanaugh

In this Sept. 4, 2018, photo, Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. speaks during the committee’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s nominations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Bookerhas released a new batch of “committee confidential” documents about Kavanaugh, even after a conservative judicial group referred his earlier disclosures to the Senate Ethics Committee. The documents released Sept. 12 show Kavanaugh’s involvement in President George W. Bush-era judicial nominations, including some that were controversial. Judicial Watch wants the Ethics Committee to investigate as a possible violation of Senate rules. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo