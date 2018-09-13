Drew Brees says Baker Mayfield ‘can be a lot better than me’

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018 file photo New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans. Brees sees a lot of himself in Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. “I think he can be a lot better than me,” the Saints star said Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Butch Dill, file AP Photo