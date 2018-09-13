The Latest: Senator tells feds about Kavanaugh ‘information’

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 file photo, Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, attempts to shake hands with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, right, as he leaves for a lunch break while appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington to begin his confirmation hearing. Kavanaugh did not shake his hand. Kavanaugh wrote in a response to questions from senators late Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, that he assumed the man had been a protester. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo