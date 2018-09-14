Indian Muslims protest China’s detention of Uighur Muslims

Indian Muslims shout slogans during a protest against the Chinese government, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Nearly 150 Indian Muslims held a street protest in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, demanding that China stop detaining thousands of members of minority Uighur Muslim ethnic group in detention and political indoctrination centers in Xinjiang region. Placards read “Chinese government must stop atrocities on Muslims,” front, and “Indian government must put diplomatic pressure on China,” top left. Rajanish Kakade AP Photo