Yemenis in an isolated district eat leaves to survive

In this Aug. 25, 2018 image made from video, a severely malnourished girl waits for her turn to be treated at the Aslam Health Center in Hajjah, Yemen. Around 2.9 million women and children are acutely malnourished; another 400,000 children are fighting for their lives only a step away from starvation. Yemen’s civil war has wrecked the impoverished country’s already fragile ability to feed its population. Hammadi Issa AP Photo