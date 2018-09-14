Costa Rica shaken by rare and unruly unrest, labor strike

In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 photo, thousands of persons march to demand that Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado scrap a proposed fiscal reform before congress that includes new taxes, in the streets of San Jose, Costa Rica. The Central American country has been rocked this week by the kind of protests rarely seen in the country in comparison with its more tumultuous Central American neighbors. It comes during a labor strike that went into its fifth day Friday with no apparent end in sight. Carlos Gonzalez AP Photo