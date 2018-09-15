Ex-UN climate chief faces trial on sex harassment charges

FILE- In this Jan. 21, 2010 file photo, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) head Rajendra Pachauri looks on at a press conference in New Delhi, India. An Indian court ruled on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, there is enough evidence to send India’s former U.N. climate chief Pachauri to trial on charges of stalking and sexual harassment in a case filed by a former female colleague in New Delhi. Gurinder Osan, File AP Photo