Doomed Palestinian village turns to Europe as last hope

FILE - This Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 file photo shows a sunrise over West Bank hamlet of Khan al-Ahmar. The Palestinian residents of Khan al-Ahmar cling to hopes that international pressure can save their strategically located West Bank hamlet from Israeli army bulldozers. After the West Bank hamlet lost its last legal protection against demolition late last week, Israeli forces could swoop in any day now to tear down the tiny desert community’s few dozen shacks and schoolhouse made from recycled tires. Majdi Mohammed AP Photo