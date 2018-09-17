Denuclearization, improving ties on Korean summit agenda

FILE - In this March 27, 2018 file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footages of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. The main focus of outside attention to this week’s inter-Korean summit is whether it can find ways to resolve the stalemated diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear program. Also at stake is what steps the Koreas will take to lower decades-long military tensions and improve ties. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo