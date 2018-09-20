Federal agency says it lost track of 1,488 migrant children

FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Immigrant children walk in a line outside the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children a former Job Corps site that now houses them in Homestead, Fla. A Senate subcommittee has found that federal officials for the second time lost track of nearly 1,500 migrant children earlier this year after a government agency placed the minors in the custody of adult sponsors in communities nationwide. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo