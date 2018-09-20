Trump’s immigrant roundups increasingly net noncriminals

In this photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, Louis Alberto Enamorado Gomez stands with his daughter, Jeydi, 1, and son, Justin, 3, at their home in Grandview, Mo. Living in the U.S. since 2005, Gomez is fighting a deportation order stemming from a 2012 DUI charge because he fears what his removal would mean for his seven children, all U.S. citizens for whom he is the sole provider. Charlie Riedel AP Photo