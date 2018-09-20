Arkansas justices face ethics charges over judge’s case

FILE - In this April 17, 2018 file image from video provided by KTHV-TV, a death penalty protester outside the Arkansas governor’s mansion in Little Rock prepares to tie rope around Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen who is laying on a cot in protest of executions. A Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission panel filed charges against six Arkansas Supreme Court justices on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, over their handling of the case involving Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, who was photographed lying on a cot outside the governor’s mansion the same day he blocked Arkansas from using an execution drug last year. A complaint against a seventh justice is still pending. TEGNA Inc. via AP, File KTHV