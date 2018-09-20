China distances children from families to subdue Muslim west

In this Aug. 20, 2018, photo, Meripet, 29, prays at her home in Istanbul, Turkey. Meripet came to Turkey in February 2017 to visit her sick father, leaving four children behind. While in Turkey, she heard Uighur passports were being seized and that people who had gone abroad were being taken to reeducation, so she stayed in Turkey, giving birth to Abduweli. She hasn’t seen her other four children since, and heard they were taken to a live-in kindergarten in Hotan, China. Dake Kang AP Photo