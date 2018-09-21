Churchill’s next project to offer rooftop views of the Derby

This artist rendering provided by Churchill Downs shows the infield view of a rooftop lounge and garden, top right, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The racetrack announced plans on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, for the $5 million expansion of the Starting Gate Suites. Construction of 20,000-square-foot rooftop garden is expected to begin after the Nov. 2-3 Breeders’ Cup World Championships and be completed prior to the 2019 Kentucky Derby. (Churchill Downs via AP) AP