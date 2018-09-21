California man arrested in 10 ‘horrific’ cold-case rapes

Sacramento police have arrested a married 58-year-old man in connection with at least 10 rapes across Northern California between 1991 and 2006.
Sacramento police say they arrested Roy Charles Waller of Benicia on Thursday in the NorCal Rapist case. He was arrested at the University of California in Berkeley, where he worked as a safety specialist in the office of environment, health and safety.
District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert says her office used DNA and genealogy websites to zero in on Waller.
His arrest comes five months after police used the same tactic to arrest Joseph DeAngelo, accused of being the Golden State Killer.
Waller is suspected of raping women in six Northern California counties.
He's scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Sacramento Superior Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
