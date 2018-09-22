Egypt court upholds corruption conviction of Mubarak, sons

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013 file photo, former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, seated, and his two sons Gamal Mubarak, left, and Alaa Mubarak, right, attend a hearing in a courtroom at the Police Academy, Cairo, Egypt. Egypt’s highest appeals court has rejected a motion by Mubarak and his two sons to overturn their conviction on corruption charges. Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 ruling by the Court of Cessation, Egypt’s final recourse for appeals in criminal cases, dashed any hope that Gamal, Mubarak’s younger son and one-time heir apparent, could run for public office. Ahmed Omar, File AP Photo