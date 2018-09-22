AP Explains: Why elections hold key for Maldives’ future

A Maldivian man walks past an election campaign office of Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom and his running mate Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed in Male, Maldives, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Yameen’s only contender in Sunday’s election is longtime lawmaker Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, backed by former President Mohamed Nasheed who is now living in exile in neighboring Sri Lanka. Eranga Jayawardena AP Photo