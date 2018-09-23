Causes for California’s worst fires are often ‘undetermined’

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, near Ladoga, Calif. While California officials quickly determined an arsonist started the wildfire burning southeast of Los Angeles and that sparks from a vehicle produced the deadly wildfire in the city of Redding, causes for many of the state’s worst blazes in the past decade remain a mystery. Noah Berger, File AP Photo