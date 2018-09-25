Mexico disarms Acapulco police force linked to drug gangs

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, security forces patrol in Acapulco, Mexico. The entire local police force in the once-glittering resort of Acapulco, have been disarmed and placed under investigation announced Mexican authorities on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, claiming the local cops were infiltrated by drug gangs. Law enforcement duties in the seaside city were taken over by soldiers, marines and state police. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo