Texas executes man in the torture, drowning of ex-roommate

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate, Troy Clark. Clark, who taunted jurors to sentence him to death, is facing execution for torturing and drowning an East Texas woman in his bathtub and then stuffing her body into a barrel. Clark was set for lethal injection Wednesday evening, Sept. 26, 2018, for the 1998 slaying of a former roommate, 20-year-old Christina Muse of Tyler. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)