Mississippi candidate seeks foothold in 2nd US Senate race

In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 photo, U.S. Senate candidate Chris McDaniel answers a voter’s question at a meet and greet dinner in Taylorsville, Miss. McDaniel, a Republican state senator from Ellisville, is one of four-candidates, including the appointed Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, running in the special election in November to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., who retired in April. McDaniel lost a coveted prize in this conservative state, an endorsement from President Donald Trump and with it the fundraising advantages that are going to Hyde Smith, who did receive the endorsement. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo