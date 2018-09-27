Living with fear: Vegas shooting survivor, wife march on

In this photo taken Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, Las Vegas shooting survivor Chris Gilman, right, puts her arm across her wife as tears well in Aliza Correa’s eyes as they talk about the shooting a year earlier at their home in Bonney Lake, Wash. Gilman, with her wife at her side, was shot at the Route 91 country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip Oct. 1, 2017. Today Gilman and Correa are making a conscious effort to keep at bay what they experienced and witnessed from spoiling their everyday moments home, an hour southeast of Seattle. Elaine Thompson AP Photo