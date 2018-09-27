Officials: Suspects in Slovak slain journalist case arrested

FILE- In this Friday, March 16, 2018 file photo, candles are placed in memory of slain journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova during a rally in Bratislava, Slovakia. On Thursday, April 26, 2018. Officials in Slovakia on early Thursday Sept. 27, 2018, said police have arrested suspects in the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee, a case that brought down the Slovak government. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo